

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Russian forces have taken control of Lysychansk and a number of nearby settlements in the Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine.



With this, Ukrainian forces have lost control of the last city in Luhansk.



This was reported by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to President Vladimir Putin.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the latest setback for his forces on the war front, saying that they were forced to leave the city as their lives were indanger in the face of incessant Russian artillery shelling.



The mayor of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sloviansk said six people were killed and 15 other were hurt in Russian attack on Sunday.







