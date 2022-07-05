

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German online food-delivery service Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE, DLVHF.OB) said Monday that it has successfully taken all closing actions for the transaction in relation to GlovoApp23 S.A.



The company stated that it will be the majority shareholder of GlovoApp23 and will hold approximately 94% of shares on a non-diluted basis in the leading multi-category delivery platform. The Delivery Hero share capital increase and the subsequent admission for trading is pending.



Glovo's strong presence in Southern Europe and EEMEA complements Delivery Hero's global footprint, bringing the total number of countries up to 74 and serving up to 2.2 billion people across four continents.



Delivery Hero noted that Glovo will continue to operate with its existing brand and platform under the current management team led by its two founders Oscar Pierre and Sacha Michaud, who remain invested in Glovo.







