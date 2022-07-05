

BONN (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Post DHL (DPSGY.PK) said on Tuesday that its division, DHL eCommerce Solutions, is investing 560 million euros across its UK ecommerce operation- DHL Parcel UK.



The move follows a 40 percent rise in its volumes since the start of 2020 and rising demand for its ecommerce and B2B services.



Pablo Ciano, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at Deutsche Post DHL Group, said: 'The Covid pandemic has not only driven digitalization, but also significantly changed consumer behavior, rapidly accelerating the growth of e-commerce and shifting shopping habits. At Deutsche Post DHL Group we believe this shift to online shopping will remain intact and, as e-commerce is one of the important pillars in our Group Strategy 2025, we'll continue to invest in the sector. This investment in the UK is a key part of that, supporting the expansion and modernization of our European network.'



Nearly half of the investment will be in a brand new 25k m² hub in SEGRO Park Coventry Gateway, located south of Coventry Airport. The new facility will have the capacity to handle over half million items per day.



An initial 75 million euros will be invested in upgrading the company's fleet with a major focus on alternative fuel vehicles. The fleet investment includes 6 fully electric 18tn trucks, 30 Liquefied Natural Gas (bio-LNG) trucks, and 18 electric tugs.



Finally, the business will also invest over 220 million euros to create 10 brand new collection and delivery depots across the UK, and 20 more existing sites will be expanded.







