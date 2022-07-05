

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Police have arrested the suspect in the Highland Park July Fourth parade mass shooting that killed six and injured dozens of others.



The suspect, Robert E. Crimo III, was taken into custody Monday evening after a brief chase about five miles from the site, police said.



The gunman opened fire at 10.15 a.m. local time from the rooftop of a business near the Independence Day parade route in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois. The 22-year-old assailant was shooting randomly at spectators using a high-powered rifle, according to the police.



Christopher Covelli, spokesperson for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force, said Crimo has been identified as a 'person of interest.' 'This individual is believed to have been responsible for what happened and the investigation will continue. Charges have not been approved yet at this time -- and we are a long way from that,' he told reporters.



Responding to the news, President Joe Biden vowed that he is not going to give up fighting the epidemic of gun violence.



'I will monitor closely as we learn more about those whose lives have been lost and pray for those who are in the hospital with grievous injuries,' he added.



'This madness has to stop', Illinois Governor Pritzker said while addressing a news conference after the shooting.



The latest incident of gun violence in the U.S. comes just a month after deadly shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.



Last week, Biden had signed into law a bipartisan gun safety bill, a much awaited and the most significant firearms legislation in the United States in nearly three decades.



The new legislation will strengthen background checks and keep guns out of the hands of dangerous people. It makes significant changes to the process for buyers of assault weapons less than 21 years of age.







