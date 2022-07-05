Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Insta-Leak? „Mega-Vertrag“ und niemand weiß es...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DQA8 ISIN: IE0009BOA4C9 Ticker-Symbol: Z1G 
Düsseldorf
05.07.22
08:19 Uhr
2,500 Euro
+0,201
+8,72 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALERA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALERA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KALERA
KALERA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ABEONA THERAPEUTICS INC--
KALERA PLC2,500+8,72 %
STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS INC5,334+13,49 %
W&T OFFSHORE INC4,160+0,48 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.