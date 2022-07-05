

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) is up over 16% at $5.00 Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) is up over 11% at $122.98 Cowen Inc. (COWN) is up over 11% at $26.88 Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (YTEN) is up over 11% at $2.50 OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 11% at $2.06 Gerdau S.A. (GGB) is up over 8% at $4.58 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (SID) is up over 8% at $3.05 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) is up over 6% at $128.97 Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT) is up over 6% at $5.45 Gold Royalty Corp. (GROY) is up over 6% at $2.50



In the Red



Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) is down over 26% at $3.51 Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (STAF) is down over 22% at $4.81 Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. (NLIT) is down over 17% at $8.50 Kalera Public Limited Company (KAL) is down over 13% at $3.12 HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (HTCR) is down over 13% at $2.17 Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA) is down over 11% at $12.95 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) is down over 9% at $46.60 WPP plc (WPP) is down over 8% at $46.10 Femasys Inc. (FEMY) is down over 8% at $1.84 Micro Focus International plc (MFGP) is down over 7% at $3.13 Stellantis N.V. (STLA) is down over 6% at $11.65 Aegon N.V. (AEG) is down over 6% at $4.20 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (HWM) is down over 5% at $29.90







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KALERA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de