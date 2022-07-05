

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) announced the FDA has lifted the clinical hold and cleared the company's Investigational New Drug application to begin a clinical trial of DYNE-251 in patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy amenable to skipping exon 51. The company expects to begin dosing patients in a phase 1/2 trial evaluating DYNE-251 in mid-2022.



Dyne Therapeutics said the trial aims to enroll 30 to 50 ambulant and non-ambulant males with Duchenne, who are age 4 to 16 and have mutations amenable to exon 51 skipping therapy.



Shares of Dyne Therapeutics are up 9% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DYNE THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de