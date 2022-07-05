

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL), a British oil and gas major, said on Tuesday that it has established a joint venture or JV with the state-owned QatarEnergy as a partner to expand the North Field East liquefied natural gas or LNG project in Qatar.



Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



With this, the London-based firm will hold a 25 percent share in the JV company which will own 25 percent of the North Field East expansion project, including the four mega LNG trains with a combined nameplate LNG capacity of 32 million tons per year.







