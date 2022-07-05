

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Global Cord Blood Corporation (CO) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled RMB104.72 million, or RMB0.86 per share. This compares with RMB127.73 million, or RMB1.05 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.7% to RMB297.21 million from RMB302.32 million last year.



Global Cord Blood Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): RMB104.72 Mln. vs. RMB127.73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): RMB0.86 vs. RMB1.05 last year. -Revenue (Q4): RMB297.21 Mln vs. RMB302.32 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GLOBAL CORD BLOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de