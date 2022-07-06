

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - J&M Foods is recalling certain Lavender Shortbread Cookies sold through department store chain Target Corp. due to undeclared allergens, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



These packages were erroneously packed with Chocolate Chip Cookies and do not disclose the presence of a possible allergen, such as soy or eggs.



The recall involves 1,464 units of Favorite Day branded 7 oz Lavender Shortbread Cookies with UPC 0-85239-28609-8 and lot code BB 18-Apr-2023.



The recalled product was sold nationally at Target as an individual package of 7 ounces.



The agency noted that some people who have an extreme allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or eggs could run the risk of a serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.



The recall was initiated after receiving a consumer contact. The company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled product to date.



Target has removed the product from their store shelves and online after receiving notification.



Consumers who purchased the impacted product are asked to contact Target for a refund.







