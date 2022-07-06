

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's industrial production expanded in May after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics Sweden showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production rose a calendar-adjusted 0.2 percent year-over-year in May, reversing a 0.3 percent decline in April, which was the first contraction in four months.



The latest upturn was largely driven by a 13.2 percent surge in chemical and pharmaceutical output.



Construction output also recovered sharply by 8.7 percent annually in May, following a 0.2 percent fall in the previous month.



Services growth, excluding financial and insurance services, rose 7.9 percent in May, slower than the 8.4 percent gain in April.



On a monthly basis, industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in May, in contrast to a 0.6 percent drop in the prior month.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that industrial orders fell 7.5 percent annually in May. Domestic demand decreased 1.5 percent and foreign orders registered a double-digit fall of 11.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial orders declined a seasonally adjusted 5.5 percent in May.



The biggest monthly fall was recorded in the electronic equipment industry, by 45.8 percent. Both domestic and foreign orders dropped.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de