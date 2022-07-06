Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 664 internationalen Medien
Klartext nach 45.000%-Prognose! Heute um 22:15 Uhr wird es spannend!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RF6 ISIN: IL0011216723 Ticker-Symbol: 0KD 
Tradegate
06.07.22
14:13 Uhr
23,600 Euro
-7,200
-23,38 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,60024,00014:46
23,60024,00014:40
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BENSON HILL
BENSON HILL INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BENSON HILL INC2,8800,00 %
BRIGHT GREEN CORPORATION2,1700,00 %
KORNIT DIGITAL LTD23,600-23,38 %
SANA BIOTECHNOLOGY INC7,5100,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.