

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M Belgium on Wednesday said it has reached an agreement with the Flemish Government to invest more than 571 million euros.



'This agreement cooperatively resolves ongoing disagreements between the Flemish Government and 3M Belgium,' the company said.



With the investment, 3M Belgium plans to fulfill certain previous commitments including implementing PFAS treatment technology at the Zwijndrecht site and support qualifying local farmers.



The company also entered into certain new commitments including 250 million euros for priority remedial actions identified by the government for the benefit of Zwijndrecht's residents.



'We have already taken significant actions to reduce PFAS discharges and emissions. These actions have enabled us to restart operations at the site,' said John Banovetz, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Environmental Responsibility, 3M Company.







