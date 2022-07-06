

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) announced the early mediation between Rogers Communications Inc. (RCI.TO, RCI), Shaw, and the Commissioner of Competition did not result in a resolution of the Commissioner's objections to the proposed merger. The review process will continue as previously announced.



Rogers and Shaw said they plan to continue to work constructively with the Commissioner to highlight the many benefits of the merger to all Canadians, including maintaining a strong and sustainable fourth wireless carrier across Canada through the proposed divestiture of Freedom Wireless to Quebecor Inc.







