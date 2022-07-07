

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L), a British property development and investment firm, said in trading update on Thursday that it sees positive momentum in the second quarter, amidst continuing demand.



Toby Courtauld, Chief Executive, said: '. The second quarter has started well with our Customer first approach delivering encouraging levels of enquiries from prospective customers attracted to our brand of high quality, well-located space, more than 93 percent of which is within walking distance of an Elizabeth Line station.'



As of now the company has 9.5 million pounds of lettings under offer, at a premium to March 2022 ERVs, with an additional 33 million pounds under negotiation.







