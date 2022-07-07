

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) issued a statement relating to the period from 1 April 2022 to 30 June 2022. The Group said its portfolio companies have continued to perform in line with or ahead of expectations set at March 2022. Total income and non-income cash was in line with expectations at 36 million pounds in the period. This is compared with 22 million pounds of income and non-income cash received in the same period last year.



The reported NAV of 3i Infrastructure at 31 March 2022, adjusted for the final dividend for fiscal 2022, is 298.1 pence per share.



3i Infrastructure plc said the payment of the final dividend for fiscal 2022 of 5.225 pence per share will be made on 11 July 2022. The company is on track to deliver the fiscal 2023 dividend target of 11.15 pence per share, up 6.7% from fiscal 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

3I INFRASTRUCTURE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de