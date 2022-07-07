

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Primal Pet Foods is recalling a single lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves lot W10068709 of 6-pound Raw Frozen Primal Patties with best by date of 05/22/23. The Raw Frozen Primal Patties are sold in flexible packaging in the freezer at select pet stores.



The company distributed 66 cases or 396 units of the single lot to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia, in late April 2022. No other lot codes or Primal products are impacted by the recall.



The recall was initiated following a routine sampling by the FDA that revealed a positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one sample from this lot.



Meanwhile, Primal Pet Foods confirmed that all testing results on this single lot of recalled product were negative for Listeria monocytogenes, both raw materials and finished product, before it left its production facility.



Listeria monocytogenes rarely cause illness in dogs, but it is possible with mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. Even if a dog is not showing symptoms, it can still be a carrier of the bacteria and spread it to humans. People may get sick when handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to Listeria monocytogenes.



Symptoms in humans may include fever, headache, muscle aches, stiff neck, nausea, abdominal pain, diarrhea, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.



However, Primal Pet Foods has not received any complaints or reports of illness to pets or humans due to the recalled product to date.



Pet parents are asked to stop feeding the recalled product to their dog and dispose of it immediately.



