

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's manufacturing output expanded for the first time in eight months in May, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



Production in the manufacturing industries rose a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent year-on-year in May, in contrast to a 31.7 percent plunge in April.



On a monthly basis, manufacturing output rebounded sharply by 18.5 percent from April, when it fell by 12.8 percent.



Meanwhile, total industrial production showed no variations in May from a year ago, following a 28.7 percent fall in April.



Month-on-month, industrial production recovered strongly by 13.9 percent in May, after a 9.6 percent contraction seen in April.



Data also showed that the industrial turnover decreased 5.5 percent monthly in May, and by 0.9 percent from a year ago.







