

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Samson International has recalled about 5,400 Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman's 9-drawer chests because the chests can to tip over and cause accidents.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled chests are unstable if they are not anchored to the wall, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to consumers.



Samson International said it has received one report of a tip-over incident involving a 10-year-old child.



The recall involves Samson International's Universal Broadmoore Cayden Gentleman's 9-drawer chests with model/item number M71C3180. The chests are brown and measure about 49 inches tall, 55 inches wide, and 18 inches deep. The product were sold exclusively at Costco Wholesale Warehouses nationwide and online from December 2019 through April 2020 for about $700.



The company has asked customers to immediately stop using recalled chests if they are not properly anchored to the wall and place them in an area that children cannot access. They need to contact Samson for a full refund or a free tip-over restraint kit.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de