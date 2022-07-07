

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Scholastic has recalled about 185,700 Shake Look Touch books due to risk of children choking on it.



According to Consumer Product Safety Commission, the pom poms on the book can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children. The company said it received two reports of the pom poms detaching, however, no injuries have been reported.



The recall involves the Shake Look Touch book, a plush book with touch and feel components for young children. The books measure 5.9 x 1.7 x 8.4 inches. The recalled books have pink and green pom poms attached to them with a string.



The products were sold at vookstores, specialty, big box stores and other stores nationwide and online from January 2020 through April 2022 for about $13.



The company has asked customers to immediately take the book away from young children and cut the pom poms off the book. Consumers can receive a $10 gift card by registering online at www.recallrtr.com/slt and submitting a picture of the book and removed pom poms. Consumers can use the book after removing and disposing of the pom poms.







