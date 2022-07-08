

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) has postponed its special meeting of stockholders in-connection with the proposed merger deal with Frontier Group Holdings Inc., until July 15, 2022. Previously, the special meeting was scheduled on July 8.



The special meeting was postponed to allow the board to continue discussions with stakeholders of Spirit, Frontier, and JetBlue Airways Corp., Spirit said in a statement On Thursday.



It is the third time Spirit has delayed a vote on its planned merger with Frontier. Spirit originally scheduled the special meeting on June 10 but had delayed the meeting until 30th June.



Responding to Spirit's adjournment of special meeting, JetBlue said Thursday that it encouraged by its discussions with Spirit and is hopeful they now recognize that Spirit shareholders have indicated their clear, overwhelming preference for an agreement with JetBlue.



JetBlue strongly recommends that Spirit shareholders continue to let the Spirit Board know they want to receive the superior value JetBlue has proposed, by voting against the Frontier transaction.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SPIRIT AIRLINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de