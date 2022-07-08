

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) Founder and Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg has launched Meta accounts which will allow users to log into their virtual reality headsets without requiring Facebook accounts.



Zuckerberg on a Facebook post shared, 'You won't need a Facebook account to log into Quest starting next month. We're rolling out new Meta accounts that you can use with our VR headsets instead. This will give everyone more choice about how you show up in the metaverse.'



Meta accounts will start rolling out in August 2022 for new and existing Quest users.



If you're new to Meta VR devices or have previously merged your Oculus account with your Facebook account, you'll need to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile.



If you've been logging into your VR device with your Oculus account, you can continue to do so until January 1, 2023, at which point you'll need to create a Meta account and Meta Horizon profile to continue using your Meta VR device.



Meta account will allow users to log into their VR devices and view and manage purchased apps in one place. The company has promised that in the future it will extend Meta account functionality so users can use it to log into other Meta devices.



Users can also add Meta account to the same Accounts Center as Facebook or Instagram account to unlock connected experiences across Meta technologies.



Meta is also introducing three privacy options: Open to Everyone, Friends and Family, and Solo, that will control what people can see when they view users Meta Horizon profile.







