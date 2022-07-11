

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hy-Vee, Inc., an employee-owned retail store operator, is withdrawing all varieties and all sizes of its potato salad varieties due to a presumptive positive microbial result on the line that the potatoes were processed on, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products include all Hy-Vee Potato Salad and Mealtime Potato Salad available from grab-and-go refrigerated cases and/or deli service cases.



These products were available in all Hy-Vee, Hy-Vee Drugstore and Dollar Fresh Market locations, as we well as Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience stores - across the company's eight-state region of Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin.



The expiration dates of the affected products are between July 31, 2022, and August 4, 2022.



Though the final test results are not expected for around 7-10 days, Hy-Vee elected to withdraw all product, pending final test results, due to the holiday weekend.



However, there have been no reports of illness or complaints involving the affected products to date.



Customers who have purchased any of these products are urged not to consume the product and dispose of it or return it to their local Hy-Vee for a full refund.



Hy-Vee operates more than 285 retail stores across eight Midwestern states.



For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de