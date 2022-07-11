

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Japan upgraded its economic assessment of seven out of nine regions and maintained its view on the other two, the Regional Economic Report said Monday.



Many of the regions reported that, although the effects of supply-side constraints had been observed, partly brought about by lockdowns in China, their respective economies had been picking up moderately with the impact of the pandemic on private consumption waning, the BoJ said.



In the latest quarterly report, the bank lifted the assessment of Hokkaido, Tohoku, Hokuriku, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku and Kyushu-Okinawa and retained its view on Kanto-Koshinetsu and Tokai.



In its previous April report, the bank downgraded its view on eight regions and retained the assessment of one region.







