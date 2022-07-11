

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks tumbled on Monday as the euro held above parity versus the dollar, adding to worries that corporate profits could come under pressure.



Lingering worries about a recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China also weighed on sentiment as investors looked ahead to the release of U.S. inflation data this week for fresh clues about what the Federal Reserve may do next to fight inflation.



The benchmark CAC 40 fell 63 points, or a little over 1 percent, to 5,970 after closing 0.4 percent higher on Friday.



EDF shares rose 1.5 percent after Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne unveiled plans to nationalize the debt-ridden power company to address the country's energy crisis.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de