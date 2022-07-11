

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Self-Care Products firm Perrigo Co. plc (PRGO) announced Monday that its company HRA Pharma has submitted its application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the first-ever over-the-counter (OTC) birth control pill in the U.S.



The company has applied for an Rx-to-OTC switch for Opill, a progestin-only daily birth control pill. If approved, this would be the first daily OTC birth control pill available without a prescription in the U.S.



Almost half of the more than 6.1 million pregnancies in the U.S. each year are unintended.







