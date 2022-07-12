

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Tuesday release June figures for producer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Producer prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent on month and 8.8 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 9.1 percent yearly spike in May.



The Philippines will release May numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In April, imports were up 22.8 percent on year and exports rose an annual 6.0 percent, with a trade deficit of $4.773 billion.



Australia will see June results for the business confidence index from National Australia Bank; in May, the index score was +6.







