

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's consumer price inflation continued its rising trend in June, data from the National Institute of Statistics showed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation climbed to 15.1 percent in June from 14.5 percent in May.



Prices for food goods increased 14.7 percent annually in June and those for non-food goods gained 17.9 percent. Prices for services grew 7.8 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.8 percent in May.



The EU measure of harmonized index of consumer prices grew 13.0 percent year-on-year in June, following May's 12.4 percent increase. The HICP rose 0.8 percent from a month ago.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de