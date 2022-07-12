

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were flat to slightly higher on Tuesday as equities sank on risk aversion amid news of China re-imposing lockdowns in several cities, especially in Shanghai or Beijing.



Spot gold was little changed at $1,734.54 per ounce while U.S. gold futures were up 0.1 percent at $1,732.85.



The U.S. dollar and European single currency have reached parity for the first time since 6 December 200 amid growing concerns about recessions and expectations around Fed tightening.



Close to 30 million people now under some form of movement restrictions in China as authorities struggle to stop the spreading of the highly infectious BA.5 Omicron subvariant of the COVID-19 virus.



Growth worries returned to the fore after a survey showed expectations for economic growth in Germany slumped in July.



Separate data from the British Retail Consortium and the advisory services firm KPMG revealed that U.K. retail sales decreased for the third consecutive month in June.



Traders now look ahead to the release of a highly anticipated U.S. inflation report this week for clues about what the Federal Reserve may do next to fight inflation.







