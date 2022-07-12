

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Tuesday revealed in a Form 8-K filing that it now expects second-quarter system capacity (total available seat miles or ASMs) to be down about 8.5 percent from 2019 to about 66.2 billion ASMs, up from the prior guidance for a decline of about 7 to 8 percent.



Revenues for the second quarter are now projected to grow about 12 percent, compared to the prior forecast for a growth of about 11 to 13 percent from 2019.







