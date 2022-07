CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Company (BA) on Tuesday announced important program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of the year.



The company said that it delivered 121 aircrafts in the second quarter and till date, 216 aircrafts have been sold during the year.



Boeing will provide second quarter results on July 27.







