

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - CSL Limited (CSL), an Australian bio-tech firm focused on biotherapies and influenza vaccines, said on Wednesday that its arm CSL Behring AG has further postponed the settlement of acquisition offer for Vifor Pharma AG, a Swiss expert in iron deficiency and nephrology.



With this move, the postponement of settlement has been further extended until September 30 as the offer condition of the offer prospectus is not expected to be fulfilled by July 22, the original date of expiration.



CSL Behring's intentions include a move to delist and an action filed with the Commercial Court of St. Gallen requesting the cancellation of the remaining publicly held Vifor Shares.



On January 18, the Australian firm had published an offer prospectus to buy all shares of Vifor at CHF 0.01 per share.



However, in March, CSL Behring declared a postponement of the settlement of the offer for a period of up to four months until July 22.







