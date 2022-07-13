

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Wednesday, the Office for National Statistics releases the UK national accounts, industrial output and foreign trade figures. The economy is forecast to remain flat on month in May, following a 0.3 percent fall in April.



Ahead of the data, the pound traded mixed against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc, it held steady against the rest of majors.



The pound was worth 163.98 against the yen, 1.1898 against the greenback, 0.8439 against the euro and 1.1683 against the franc as of 1:55 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de