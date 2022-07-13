

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Recruitment services provider Page Group (MPGPF.PK) on Wednesday reported group gross profit of 280.9 million pounds in the second quarter, up 25.5% from 219.8 million pounds in the same quarter a year ago



For the first six months, gross profit increased 33.3% to 539 million pounds from 404.2 million last year.



The company had cash in hand of nearly 135 million pounds as on 30 June 2022, compared with about 164 million pounds a year ago.



Looking forward, Steve Ingham, Chief Executive Officer, PageGroup said, 'We are pleased with the Group's performance in the first half of the year and currently expect 2022 full year operating profit to be in line with company compiled consensus of £205m.'







