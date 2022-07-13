

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chicago, Illinois -based Tovala is recalling certain Gochujang-Glazed prepared meals citing the potential to contain undeclared peanuts, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The recall involves Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl prepared meals.



The meals are packaged in individual meal sleeves or boxes that include a meal card with a QR code and labeled as Gochujang-Glazed Pork Chop Bowl and Gochujang-Glazed Salmon Bowl. The affected meals are marked with Enjoy By dates between 7/11/22 through 7/14/22.



The recalled meals were distributed through Tovala's weekly direct-to-consumer meal delivery service to customers across the continental United States who selected the meals for delivery the week of July 4, 2022.



The recall was initiated after Tovala discovered that an ingredient sourced from a third-party supplier contained an undeclared peanut allergen. The ingredient was used in the Gochujang Glaze, which was included in the recalled meals.



According to the agency, people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these meals.



The company has received one report of an adverse reaction related to the recalled product to date.



