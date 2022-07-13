

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Gevo, Inc. (GEVO) announced a fuel sales agreement with Aer Lingus, which provides for Aer Lingus to purchase 6.3 million gallons per year of sustainable aviation fuel for five years from Gevo's future commercial operations. The expected value for the deal is deemed to be $173 million. Aer Lingus expects to begin fuelling its aircraft with sustainable aviation fuel from Gevo in 2026.



Aer Lingus CEO, Lynne Embleton, said, 'The sustainable aviation fuel produced by Gevo will be used to power our flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco and, from 2026, 50% of fuel purchased by Aer Lingus from California will be sustainable aviation fuel.'







