

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Wednesday announced that its board of directors has raised its quarterly dividend by 0.5%.



The company has declared a quarterly dividend of 48 cents per share. The increased dividend is payable September 9, 2022, to stockholders of record as of August 19, 2022. This raises the annual rate from $1.91 per share to $1.92 per share.



Walgreens Boots Alliance and its predecessor company, Walgreen Co., have paid a dividend in 359 straight quarters and have raised the dividend for 47 consecutive years.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WALGREENS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de