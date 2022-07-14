

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hays PLC (HAS.L) said fourth quarter represented a net fee record for the Group, up 23% on a like-for-like basis from prior year. On an actual basis, net fees increased by 24%, for the quarter.



Hays PLC anticipates Group operating profit for the year ended 30 June 2022 to be approximately 210 million pounds, at the top end of its previous guidance range.



Alistair Cox, Chief Executive, said: 'We finished our financial year strongly, delivering record quarterly fees overall and with 15 countries producing quarterly fee records, including our largest country of Germany.'







