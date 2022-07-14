

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVT.L) said it continues to expect at least 50 million pounds in customer Outcome Delivery Incentives or ODI outperformance payments in fiscal year 2023. The company expects the increase in operating costs, particularly energy and chemicals, outlined in technical guidance.



The company noted that it is confident it will retain 4-star Environmental Performance Assessment rating for 2021 and expects this to be confirmed by the Environment Agency soon.



The company also remain on track to meet or exceed target on 100% of environment ODIs this year.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SEVERN TRENT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de