

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Mining company Kenmare Resources plc (KMR.L) Thursday said its production in the second quarter was weaker than expected due to higher slimes recirculation.



As a result of the reduced production in the first half, Kenmare expects production of all finished products to be at the bottom end of its previously provided guidance range.



Kenmare, however said its net debt had reduced by $17.3 million to $65.5 million as on 30 June 2022, from $82.8 million as on 31 December 2021.



For 2022, the company expects a dividend payout ratio of 25% of profit after tax, same as 2021.



Kenmare is scheduled to announce its half-yearly results on August 17.







