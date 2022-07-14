

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Helical Bar Plc (HLCL.L), a British property investment and development firm, said on Thursday that it has started its new fiscal year with a strong performance during the period from April 1 to July 13.



The company also said that it has made a good improvement on letting its vacant space at rents at or above March 31 ERVs, adding that it is focused on letting up its remaining vacant space.



'Our pipeline of new schemes continues following the acquisition, earlier this year, of 100 New Bridge Street, EC4 where a planning application will be submitted later this summer,' Helical said in a statement.



The company expects to pay a final dividend of 8.25 pence per share for the year to March 31, payable on July 29. This dividend will take the total dividend for 2022 to 11.15 pence per share, compared with 10.10 pence per share of last year.







