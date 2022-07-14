

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $8.65 billion, or $2.76 per share. This compares with $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $30.72 billion from $30.48 billion last year.



JPMorgan Chase & Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $8.65 Bln. vs. $11.95 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.76 vs. $3.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.91 -Revenue (Q2): $30.72 Bln vs. $30.48 Bln last year.



