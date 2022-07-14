

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $392 million, or $2.16 per share. This compares with $350 million, or $1.95 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.09 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $392 Mln. vs. $350 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.16 vs. $1.95 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.09



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de