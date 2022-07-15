

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Burberry Group PLC (BRBY.L) reported that its first quarter comparable store sales increased 1% impacted by lockdowns in Mainland China. Excluding Mainland China, comparable store sales were up 16%, for the quarter. EMEIA grew 47%, for the period.



Retail revenue for the 13 weeks ended 2 July 2022 was 505 million pounds compared to 479 million pounds, prior year.



'While the current macro-economic environment creates some near-term uncertainty, we are confident we can build on our platform for growth,' said Jonathan Akeroyd, CEO.



Looking forward, Burberry Group continues to target high-single digit revenue growth and 20% margins in the medium term.







