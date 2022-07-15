

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The Board of HICL Infrastructure PLC (HICL.L) said HICL has raised gross proceeds of 160.0 million pounds through the issue of 94,674,560 new ordinary shares in the capital of the company, at an issue price of 169.0 pence. The Group said total applications exceeded gross proceeds accepted and therefore a scaling back exercise has taken place. HICL Infrastructure will issue 91,704,291 new ordinary shares pursuant to the issue and 2,970,269 new ordinary shares pursuant to the retail offer by PrimaryBid.



Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada has subscribed for 8,875,740 new ordinary shares. The Group noted that this Sun Life Subscription will be a 'smaller related party transaction'.







