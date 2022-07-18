

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hialeah, Florida - based Ready Dough Pizza Inc. is recalling around 10,584 pounds of pepperoni pizza products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS announced.



The recall also was due to misbranding and undeclared allergens including milk, wheat, and soybeans.



The products subject to recall include 14-oz. box packages containing 'Pizza Cubana Cuban Style Pepperoni Pizza'.



The frozen Cuban-style pepperoni pizza items were produced from January 12 through July 13, 2022. These items were shipped to retail locations in Florida.



The products subject to recall do not bear the USDA mark of inspection. Additionally, the products did not have the proper ingredients statement.



The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities when it was determined that the pepperoni pizza products did not have the USDA mark of inspection and were produced in an establishment that was not inspected by USDA.



The agency also found that some products had the wrong ingredient label or no ingredient labels at all.



However, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may in consumers' freezers. Consumers are urged to throw the products away or return to the place of purchase.



