

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - B2B information services provider Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (ERM.L) on Monday said its revenue in the third quarter increased 52% year-on-year to 119.7 million pounds, particularly helped by growth in events revenue.



Underlying revenue in the quarter increased 30% from prior-year quarter.



For the nine months, group revenue was 304.3 million pounds, up 30% from last year.



Looking forward, the company said, 'We delivered a stronger-than-expected Q3 performance; continued growth in subscriptions was accompanied by high demand for a number of our largest events of the year. Taking into account the Q3 performance, we now expect the results for FY 2022 to be ahead of the Board's previous expectations.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EUROMONEY INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de