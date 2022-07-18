

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer price inflation accelerated in June, after easing slightly in the previous month, figures from Statistics Portugal showed on Monday.



The producer price index climbed 25.7 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 24.5 rise in May.



The upward trend in June was largely influenced by higher prices of energy and raw materials.



Energy prices alone grew 7.5 percent annually in June and those for non-durable goods rose 1.6 percent.



Excluding the energy group, producer price inflation accelerated to 10.9 percent from 10.3 percent in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, producer prices increased 2.5 percent in June, after a 1.5 percent gain in May.







