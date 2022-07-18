

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and ANA HOLDINGS, the parent company of All Nippon Airways (ANA), on Monday formalized an order for 20 737-8 airplanes, with 10 options in addition to the airline's selection of the new 777-8 Freighter.



ANA is the first 737 MAX customer in Japan and first carrier in Asia to choose the 777-8 Freighter. The order was previously unidentified on Boeing's Orders and Deliveries website.



The 737-8 will enable ANA to optimize its fleet across its operations while reducing fuel use and carbon emissions by 20% and noise by 50% compared to airplanes it replaces. The 737 MAX family has the latest CFM International LEAP-1B engines, advanced technology winglets and other aerodynamic enhancements to improve performance and reduce operating costs.



ANA has converted two orders for the 777-9 passenger jet to the 777-8 Freighter, which can carry up to 10 tonnes more payload and fly further than the 777 Freighter with at least a 10% improvement in fuel efficiency, emissions and operating costs per tonne



ANA was the global launch operator of the 787 Dreamliner and is a launch customer for the 777X family. The airline currently operates more than 170 Boeing jets, including two 777 Freighters, 39 737s and the world's largest 787 fleet with 77 Dreamliners including all three sub-models.



This order will expand ANA's order book to 61 Boeing airplanes including the 737 MAX, 787 and 777X.







