

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $2.79 billion, or $7.73 per share. This compares with $5.35 billion, or $15.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.9% to $11.86 billion from $15.39 billion last year.



Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $2.79 Bln. vs. $5.35 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $7.73 vs. $15.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $7.25 -Revenue (Q2): $11.86 Bln vs. $15.39 Bln last year.



